I am writing to add my name to the many who are supporting Dave Radford's efforts to represent us in the Idaho House of Representatives - (R) District 32. I have known and worked with Dave for many years and have found him to be a responsible and qualified public servant. Dave has decades of political involvement and experience: 6 terms as a County Commissioner in Bonneville County; a dedicated conservative and Republican Party worker; a staffer for former U.S. Senator Steve Symms; Sergeant of Arms for the Idaho State Senate; and much more.
As many of you know, I served in the Idaho Senate for many years, during that time I watched many new legislators who struggled to learn the process, and more than a few who did not understand the role of the state government. Dave's experience has prepared him to distinguish what is important and what he can do to best represent our needs and the needs of our State.
He will work hard in a pragmatic way with Representative Marc Gibbs and Senator Mark Harris. With Dave Radford as our State Representative, District 32 will become more united, something that we have not seen during the last two legislative sessions.
I enthusiastically joined Dave's campaign when he invited me to be his Campaign Treasurer. I did this because I believe that Dave shares the same political approach that I have and that Dave will focus on, "Sharing Your Values with Idaho."
His 18 years of experience as a County Commissioner will help Idaho manage a conservative budget and allow people to be successful by keeping laws, rules and regulations productive.
The Primary Election will be held on May 19th this year. We will all be voting by mail during this election to protect ourselves and others from the Coronavirus. Please make the effort to ensure that you are registered to vote and signed up to receive and send in your mail-in ballot. You can make all of that happen by making a phone call to your County Clerk.
Thanking you,
Robert L. Geddes
Former State Senator/President Pro Tempore