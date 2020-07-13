Lynn McKay Peterson was born at home to his parents, Augustus and Ellen Peterson of St. Charles, Idaho. He had ten older siblings and one younger. As a farm boy, Dad learned and developed a strong work ethic working along side of his mother and dad.
He attended Wilson Elementary School in St Charles and graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, in 1947.
In Sept. 1950, Dad was inducted into the U.S. Army. He spent eighteen months during the Korean War in Germany. In Aug. 10952, Dad was honorably discharged from the Army, he headed home to St. Charles.
At Christmas time, Dad met Connie Bunn at a dance at the Paris Pavilion.
On Mar. 24,1953, they were married. They settled in St, Charles and were blessed with three children,Karen, Roger and Robyn.
Dad worked for Stauffer Chemical, Bear Lake Parks and U.S. Forest Service. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully and fulfilled each calling to the best of his ability. Dad was diligent in writing in his journal daily. Dad wrote his life history and the history of his beloved St. Charles.
As time went on,m the grandchildren came, Dad and Mom spent every possible moment with them.
They were truly the shining lights of their lives.
Lynn was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters, Son Roger, grandson Michael Jr., granddaughters KaraLynn and Milly.
He is survived by his wife Connie, daughters Karen and Robyn (Rulon) five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with a great great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral service will be at the Peterson home in St. Charles, ID on July 25, 2020, at Noon.