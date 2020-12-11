Since the beginning of the pandemic, many residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers have been isolated in their rooms. Despite the incredible efforts of staff to provide stimulating activities, life is not the same, and loneliness is real.
The Idaho Commission on Aging (ICOA) encourages you to write letters to Residents of Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities in your area. Letters can be written to “Any Resident” and will be distributed to those that receive little or no correspondence from relatives or friends.
Although most centers have had virtual visitation with family since the beginning, and many have begun guarded in-person visitation, many residents have not seen a face without a mask in months.
Loneliness amongst our most vulnerable population is very real, and you can help!
Write a letter, send a card, have your children draw a picture, and send it to a facility in your area addressed to “Any Resident”. This may not seem like much, but to a lonely person, it would mean the world.
Gather for family bonding time or use this as your pandemic safe community service project for a church group, scouting troop or 4-H Club.
We encourage you to share your efforts on social media with hashtag #ICOAconnects to encourage others to join the cause.
Locally the addresses are:
Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility
164 S 5th St
Montpelier, ID 83254
Bear Lake Manor Assisted Living
855 Boise Street
Montpelier, ID 83254