BOISE, IDAHO — Feb. 11, 2020 — You might be able to get free help preparing your income tax return at volunteer tax preparation sites throughout Idaho. To find a site near you, visit IRS.gov and click on “Need help preparing a tax return?” You also can visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov. Click on the “Free Income Tax Help” link under the “Quick Picks” section.
The free help is intended for senior citizens and people with low and moderate incomes – with simple federal and Idaho tax returns. That includes taxpayers submitting a state return only to get a grocery credit refund and those filing a federal return only to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. People who have complicated returns should get help from a professional preparer.
All sites offer electronic filing for faster refunds. Some offer help in Spanish. The Tax Commission recommends that you check the site information on the day you want to visit since times and dates can change.
When visiting a site, please bring:
Photo IDs for you and your spouse
Social Security cards for you, your spouse and any dependents
Any W-2 and 1099 forms
Copies of last year’s state and federal returns
Other documents needed to file a return
If you don’t have internet access, find a site by calling (800) 906-9887. You also can call AARP’s automated system at (888) 227-7669. If you have tax questions, call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the AARP Foundation sponsor the free tax help sites.