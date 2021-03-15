The Bear Lake County Library is providing a children’s reading challenge each month this year.
In February, the children enthusiastically created I Love Books posters. Their artwork now decorates the walls in the children’s book room.
During the month of March, they’ve been challenged to create a leprechaun trap using their imaginations and materials they have at home. The children have made some amazing conTRAPtions, and the library has placed them on display.
Leprechauns, beware! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!