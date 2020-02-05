Margean Wallentine Nate, 91, passed away on February 3, 2020 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
Margean was born on October 18, 1928, in Lanark, Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Loraine Charles Wallentine and Hazel Hymas Wallentine. She was the third child of ten children. She was educated at Lanark Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School and graduated from Fielding High School in Paris in 1946. She married Farrell Leo Nate on October 22, 1947, in the Logan Utah Temple. She was blessed with three children, Shauna (Mike) Arnell , Boise, ID, F. Kevin (Martha) Nate, Georgetown, ID, and Kim W. (Laurie) Nate of Dayton, ID.
She is survived by her children, 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Darlene Smart and Bonnie Lee Peterson, and 3 brothers, Loraine Junior, Sterling Ray and Rao Dean.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Georgetown 1st Ward Chapel of the Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:30-11:45 am. Burial will be in the Georgetown Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Auxillary for Quilting Materials.