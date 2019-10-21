Marilyn Lancaster Johns was born April 2nd 1928. She was the second child and daughter of Ella Harriett Crook Lancaster and Robert Thomas Lancaster. She was born at home on the family ranch approximately three miles from Smoot, WY. She returned home to the loving arms of her parents and husband, Roland Johns, Oct 13, 2019.
Marilyn was the second oldest of ten children. She spent her childhood in Smoot, Wyoming, working on the family ranch. Roland and Marilyn were married on January 10, 1948 and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They worked side by side on the ranch raising their seven daughters and one son in Cokeville, WY.
Marilyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various calling in the church, as well as being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Marilyn is survived by her eight children, Elayne (Kitt) Finlinson, Ellen (Tim)Williams, Janet (Todd) Dayton, Rowleen (Lyn) Keetch, Lila (Keith) Rigby, Donna (Dan) Peart, Alan (Barbara) Johns, and Gwen (Don) Toomer. She is also survived by her sisters Delsa (Kay) Erickson and Julia (Garland) Kennington.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 a in Cokeville, WY. There was a viewing prior The interment followed at the Afton, Wyoming cemetery.