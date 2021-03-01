Mark Dee Whitaker passed away on February 26, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born November 29, 1932, in Montpelier, ID, to Secyl F. sand Hortense Whitaker. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951.
Mark served his county in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed in Guam for two years, then spent two years aboard the U.S.S. Whitehunt.
Mark married Julia Ann Dunn on July 20, 1956, and they were sealed with their children in the Logan Temple on February 22, 1972.
Mark worked in the mining industry for several years. He retired from Bear Lake Memorial Hospital after 16 years. Mark enjoyed serving the L.D.S. church in many capacities. He taught the Gospel Doctrine class for 20 years.
Mark is survived by his wife, Julia, his children Lisa (Danny), Glen (Angi), David (Audra), and 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on March 1, 2021, at the Montpelier Cemetery.