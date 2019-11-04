Marlene Hess, 79, of Cokeville, WY, passed away on November 1 , 2019, after a short but valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Marlene was born April 6, 1940 i n Garden City, Utah. She was the 3rd of 9 children born to parents Delbert Charles Hansen and Dolly Freda Jenkins Hansen .
She grew up in the house she was born in. She attended North Rich schools and graduated from North Rich High School. She married Carl Glayde Erickson in Ju ly 11,1963. Her daughter, Angela was born from that union and she gained two sons from Glayde's previous marriage. They divorced and remarried on September 6, 1965. They divorced again in 1968. She married Arthur Weldon Hess on June 14, 1968. From this union two more daughters were born, Rickie Ila and Bran Dee.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was sealed to Art in the Logan Temple. She loved attending the temple with her friends. She especially enjoyed serving in the nursery and loved those little children with all of her heart.
She worked in many locations as a waitress and a cook. She made the BEST homemade Hot Mustard. She loved to experiment making candy, mostly divinity and fudge, and she enjoyed sharing her treats with neighbors and friends. One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Angie (J R) Thompson of Tremonton, Utah, Rickie ( Reed) Feller of Cokeville, and Bra n Dee ( Doug) Prows of Cokeville, her bonus sons, Carl ( Brenda ) Erickson of Soda Springs, Idaho and Mike Erickson, Colstrip, Montana and step-son, LeRoy Hess, Soda Springs, Idaho. She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer (Grant) Ricks, Graeme (Tori) Thompson, Rebekah Thompson, Ryann Thompson, Stetson (Jessica ) Hess, Shadlyn Feller, Thomas Feller, Stace (Cole) Clark, Ty Prows, Brian (Laura) Erickson, Erica ( Lee) Erickson, Michael (Denise) Erickson, Jayson (April ) Erickson, Heather Hess and Shaylee Johnson and 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are siblings, sisters, Beverly Rufi, Evanston and Debra Hansen, Logan and brothers, Dennis ( Marsha ) Hansen, Paris, ID, and Huck (Jana) Hansen, of Smithfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her parents and brothers, Rodney, Delmoine and Buddy.
On Thursday Nov. 7th visitation will be from 9:30 - !0:45 at the Cokeville Church with funeral following at 11:00 a,m. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery.