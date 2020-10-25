Martha Jane Whitman, described as one of the “stalwarts” of the Idaho suffrage movement, was one of the main women involved in Idaho becoming the fourth state to grant women unrestricted voting rights. Because of Mrs. Whitman and other prominent suffragists, such as Mrs. Kate E. N. Feltham, Mrs. C. J. Robbins, and Mrs. M. C. Athey, to name a few, on Nov. 3, 1896, voters had the opportunity to cast their ballots not only for the next president and governor, but also to amend the Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The amendment won a clear majority, and on Dec. 11, 1896, the justices ruled unanimously in favor of the amendment.
According to a Biographical Sketch of Martha Jane Jamison Whitman written by Patricia Lyn Scott, it all began when the Idaho Equal Suffrage Association (IESA) held its organizational meeting in Boise on Nov. 20, 1895. Eight Idaho counties were represented. During that meeting, bylaws were adopted, officers elected, and an initial plan was developed. Martha Jane Whitman was chosen to serve on an advisory planning board to work with the elected officers.
Thirty equal suffrage clubs from the area were organized in the next eight months.
In May, 1896, three women representing IESA officers and its advisory board, including Laura M. Johns, a national suffrage organizer, held a planning meeting in Boise to give additional regional oversight for local organizations and to plan the IESA convention. Martha Jane Whitman was appointed to oversee the organization of suffrage clubs in southeastern Idaho.
Then, from July 1-3, a three-day convention was held at Boise’s Sonna Opera House. All three sessions, morning, afternoon, and evening, were packed, as covered by the Idaho Statesman. Mrs. Whitman served as a credited delegate from Montpelier and was involved throughout the entire convention. A Methodist minister from Boise, Rev. John W. Huston, welcomed the assembly, and she gave IESA’s official response. She challenged the view of women’s inferiority and declared “the elective franchise” as a “powerful lever” in their work. Later that day, she reported “excellent work was being done [in Bear Lake] County” and described it as, “the best working organization in the state.”
The final convention day saw the election of new officers, passage of resolutions, and the approval of the plan of work. National suffrage leaders had urged the election of a Democrat as president, and IESA elected the “well-liked and respected” Martha Jane Whitman, a Republican. In a note to Democrat and Boise attorney James H. Hawley, Mrs. Whitman stressed her total commitment to the movement and that the situation demanded her “best effort.” She also asked him for his help and support. She then returned home to organize her own Bear Lake County.
On Aug. 8, she spoke to the Bear Lake County Republican convention. The Republican delegates passed the equal suffrage resolution. On Aug. 15, she spoke to the Bear Lake County Democratic convention and they, too, approved the suffrage resolution becoming the only county delegation at the State Democratic convention pledged to equal suffrage and were instructed to “stand firm.”
On Aug. 17, she returned to Boise to direct IESA’s final push to the November election.
On Aug. 14, along with Carrie Chapman Catt, President of the National Association of Women’s Suffrage, Mrs. Whitman arrived in Boise to attend and speak at Idaho’s four-state political conventions. They, along with IESA’s lobby efforts, were successful in winning the support of all Idaho political parties. This removed partisan politics from the suffrage campaign. Later, Mrs. Whitman called, “the campaign with Mrs. Catt . . . as one of the most exciting incidents of [her] life.”
Twenty-four additional local suffrage clubs were organized in southeast Idaho with 71 authors between the time of the IESA convention and mid-October.
All Idaho counties but one supported equal suffrage, and Bear Lake County provided the second largest majority support. In one of its small communities (Dingle) the vote was unanimous.
On March 8, 1897, Idaho Governor Frank Steunenberg recognized Martha Jane Whitman’s contribution to Idaho by nominating her as the University of Idaho’s first woman regent. The nomination was approved promptly by the State Legislature.
Three days later, she became the first woman to register to vote in Montpelier. At first, the women in Montpelier would not register, but after Martha Jane Whitman registered, she was followed by Mrs. Mary G. Gee, president of the local club. The day was stormy and the fact that registration was to begin was not generally understood. However, a large number of women took the necessary steps to entitle them to vote at the election.
While no statewide elections were scheduled until 1898, municipal elections were held in 1897 and Martha Jane Whitman became one of Idaho’s first woman voters.
Martha Jane Whitman was a force to be reckoned with. She and the other women who stood strong in their convictions and who also stood as an example to other women in the state of Idaho will be long remembered. Women like Mrs. Whitman are what is needed to stand for principle and change. Without women, and people in general like these, our country would not be what it is today. The great state of Idaho would not be what it is today. Idaho stood out and stood up for women because of Martha Jane Whitman. We need more people like her in our country, people with strong convictions and the strength of character to move forward with those convictions to the very end.
Martha Jane Whitman, born Martha Jane Jamison, was born Feb. 12, 1863, in Oquawaka, Illinois, to William Beatty and Elizabeth Edmonds Brent Jamison. It’s not clear when she arrived in Idaho. She worked as a court stenographer in the late 1880s and then as a deputy clerk for the circuit court in southeastern Idaho.
She married Marcus Frederick Whitman, a mining operator, in Paris on Jan. 19, 1891. They made their home in Montpelier. They became the parents of one son, Marcus Jamison Whitman, and two daughters, Marguerite White Whitman and Florence Virginia Whitman.
She passed away on March 2, 1939, in Gardena, Los Angeles County, California.