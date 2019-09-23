Mary Fae Rowe Michel, passed away, two short weeks after her husband, on September 16, 2019, in Paris, Idaho. Mary Fae was born and raised in Tell City, Indiana, to Claude and Lou Addie (Wildman) Rowe on April 19, 1942. Mary was the youngest of five children.
At a young age, Mary began helping her mother take care of the household with performing a majority of the chores, cooking meals, babysitting her nieces and nephews, and going to school. Although she was kept very busy, she still found time to enjoy being a kid and causing mischief with her older brother Jimmy. Mary attended Tell City High School.
Mary Fae was 16 years old when she met and married the love of her life, Kent Grandy Michel. Kent was stationed in Fort Knox, KY, and ventured over to Tell City with some of his Army pals when he ran into Mary. Kent and Mary had planned to wed in January then February of 1959, when shortly after changing the date, they learned Kent was only able to take a leave in December-so their nuptials had been moved up and they married in December of 1958. To this union five children were born, two girls (who died at birth) and three boys. While raising their family in Paris, Idaho, Mary kept herself busy with working a couple of different jobs, helping run the family Coal and Gravel business, and helping care for Kent’s parents. After Kent retired from Monsanto, he and Mary took off during the winter months and spent this time in St. George, Utah.
Mary enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, writing poetry, playing cards, going on motorcycle rides with Kent and friends, and most importantly, spending time with her grandkids. Mary was quite the conversationalist. She enjoyed visiting with friends and even strangers, although she was usually the one doing the majority of the talking, you never left a visit un-entertained!
Mary is preceded in her death by her husband Kent Grandy Michel, daughters Deanna and Debbie Michel, parents Claude and Lou Addie (Wildman) Rowe, a brother, James E. Rowe, a sister Donna Lou (Rowe) Posey, and a grand-son Joshua Michel.
Mary is survived by three sons; Jeffrey (Athena) Michel of Paris, Idaho, Bradley (Shannon) Michel of Paris, Idaho, Darin (Fawn) Michel of Logan, Utah, seven grand-kids, eight great grand-kids, many step and great step-grandkids, a brother Gene Row of Tennessee, and a sister Carol (Rowe) Williams of Florida.
At Mary’s request, a graveside service will be held at a later date with immediate family members at the Paris Cemetery, in Paris, Idaho.
The family would like to express gratitude for condolences from friends and family at this time. We would also like to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion give to our dear mother/grand-mother during this difficult time.