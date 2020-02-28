Mayme Goss Pugmire, 102, passed away February 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mayme was born June 14, 1917, in Slate Springs, Tennessee. She was the third of eight children born to James Zachariah and Maggie Frances Hamby Goss. She learned diligence and perseverance as she grew up in a hard-working farm family. Mayme was employed as a nanny in Connecticut and California, as a bookkeeper at Cumberland Motor in Crossville, Tennessee, and in the accounting department at the atomic energy plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In 1946 she moved to Liberty, Idaho, as the bride of Harold Nelson Pugmire.
She and Harold are the parents of four daughters: Elizabeth (Dallas) Schumann, Kathaleen Pugmire, Jeanene (Keith) Davey, and Frances (Samuel) George. Mayme was proud of her Southern heritage, and she grew to love Liberty and the Bear Lake Valley. She served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including as volunteer in the Genealogy Library, and for many years with Harold as a guide at the Paris, Idaho Tabernacle. She was active in her community, including as secretary of the Liberty Hillside Canal Company and as a member of the Liberty Cemetery board. She enjoyed her years as a volunteer in the Home Canning Department at the County Fair.
She will be remembered for her compassion, her spirit of fun and adventure, her confidence in overcoming difficulties, her faith, her testimony, and for her deep knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Mayme is survived by her daughters, 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and her brother Donald B. Goss. All will fondly remember “Grandma P”. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, a sister - Lenora, brothers - Harold, Earl, Lloyd, Glenn, and Burl, and a great grandson, David Bush.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and volunteers of Rocky Mountain Hospice for their diligent and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held March 7, 2020 at 12 noon at the Liberty Ward Chapel, 29 Church Road, Liberty, Idaho. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Liberty, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com