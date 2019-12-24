Paris City Council held its last meeting of the year. It was also the last meeting for Mayor Brent Lewis.
After the regular business, the council reviewed the list of necessary repairs to the 1977 Bucket Truck. The City Crew made some repairs to Christmas lights using the truck as well as some other projects. The truck will cost the city $6500 and approx. another $1000 for repairs. After the discussion, the council moved and accepted to purchase the truck. It is felt that the truck will pay for itself in saved rental fees in five years.
The council was polled for comments or concerns.
Brad Wilkes reported that there are Christmas Lights between the Sheriff’s office and the Subway building that are not working. Wilkes also raised a concern that the city crew needs to watch and not remove snow from private property. The property owners need to move snow that requires removal to the city right of way.
Dana Jacobsen asked where the city crew is spreading Cinders on !st West. The Mayor said they would spread them to Center Street. This is to help the buses, and the garbage truck can climb the hill and come down without slipping.
Kelly Jensen had no comments.
Adam Johnson asked about water and sewer hookups for the KM Ranch as the water to the property was turned off about ten years ago. There has not been a dwelling on the property since that time. The building permit that was recently requested did not ask for a sewer and water hook up. If a hookup is already on the property, there is currently not a hookup fee.
Johnson asked what was the protocol if the water was being used to water livestock instead of hooked to a dwelling. This matter will be further researched.
Mayor Lewis thanked the council for the hard work and dedication they have shown him during his time as Mayor. He will not attend the first meeting in January due to health issues. The Mayor reported the new city shop is coming along well. He requested the crew to install additional supports.
The council discussed having the crews start plowing before 7 a,m, when it snows. They can begin working as early as they would like. They need to work their full shift, but they can end when they have their hours in is they are finished plowing.
There was no further business, and the meeting was adjourned.