Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting April, 21, 2021. All members with the exception of Shane Johnson were present. The Council competed the regular business of the meeting.
The Mayor read the ordinance to accept the International Building code for the second time. The Council accepted the reading.
The Council then reviewed and approved the Easement for the Ray Bienz property contingent upon receiving the legal description. This property will be used for the parking lot next to the City Hall building.
The Council reviewed and approved the Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation with April being Child Abuse Prevention Month in Montpelier.
The Mayor reported that he and the chosen Council members would begin interviews for the Chief of Police opening the next day. The Mayor will also be making the final presentation to the Idaho Commerce Department for the Downtown Revitalization Grant.
The Mayor then heard from the Council any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported on the Montpelier Foundation being able to acquire the Centre Theatre and then enter a lease-to-own for management of the theatre.
Allred also made a presentation to Mayor Sharp of a Community Foundation volunteer shirt in representation of the Mayor making the Foundation aware of the possibility of the deal on the theatre. Mayor Sharp has shown a willingness to let the Foundation know of any opportunities that will benefit the city.
Allred also requested a report from Michelle Higley, Chamber of Commerce President, who reported the possible activities the Chamber has coming up and some new ideas they are considering.
Dan Fisher reported that the Regional Commission will meet next week.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported the water board will be meeting next week also.
Quinn Pope reported that he has nothing new from the Senior Center. He also reported that the Oregon Trail Center is communicating with the committee from the Bear River Massacre and this could help both organizations.
Pope also reported that the Muley Foundation will be holding their fund-raising event on May 22 at the Crane Multiplex at the fair ground.
Ted Slivinski reported that Lisa James and Kandi Eborn have resigned from Parks and Recreation. James will be working with Casey Humphreys and Shane Johnson to do the tournaments in June. Humphreys, Johnson, and Mayor Sharp will do the July tournament. News will be forthcoming on what direction Parks and Recreation will go in the near future.
Humphreys will coordinate T-ball and coach-pitch leagues this summer.
Council members discussed some of the challenges that exist and that contribute to difficulties in the programs with Parks and Recreation.
The Council made no further comments and the meeting was adjourned.