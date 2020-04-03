MAYOR’S DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, Idaho Code § 46-1011 allows the Mayor of a city to declare a local disaster emergency; and
WHEREAS, Idaho Code § 46-1002(2) defines “disaster” as the “imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from any natural or manmade cause, including but not limited to fire, flood, earthquake, windstorm, wave action, volcanic activity, explosion, riot, or hostile military or paramilitary action and including acts of terrorism;” and
WHEREAS, the imminent threat of widespread and severe harm to the health of residents and visitors to the city of Montpelier as addressed by the Centers for Disease Control and by actions of the Governor of the state of Idaho constitutes a “disaster”; and
WHEREAS, a declaration activates the response and recovery aspects of applicable local or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans for the furnishing of aid and assistance; and
WHEREAS, Idaho Code § 46-1002(3) provides that an “emergency” includes the imminent threat to life or property which requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect well-being or property or to avert or lessen the threat of “disaster;” and
WHEREAS, the emergency referenced herein exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the city of Montpelier and requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property; and
WHEREAS, Idaho Code § 67-2808 authorizes the Council of the City of Montpelier to declare an emergency and that the public interest and necessity may demand the immediate expenditure of public money without compliance with formal bidding procedures; and
WHEREAS, an emergency declaration must be filed with the county recorder’s office and “given prompt and general publicity.”
NOW THEREFORE, the Mayor of the City of Montpelier does hereby declare:
That a Local Disaster Emergency exists and that all efforts will be made to protect the citizens and property of the City of Montpelier through activation of all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance; and
That this Local Disaster Emergency shall expire within fourteen (14) days unless the City Council expressly authorizes the continuance of such Declaration; and
That this Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency (“Declaration”) shall be promptly filed with the Bear Lake County Recorder’s Office; and
That prompt and general publicity shall be given by a press release notifying the public of this Declaration.
Declared this 1st day of April, 2020.
Mayor
Confirmed by the City Council of the City of on 1st the day of April, 2020.
( Original Available at Montpelier City Hall)