...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Dana Jacobson (left) and Stacy Larsen receive a check from Montpelier mayor Ted Slivinski.
In an effort to raise funds for the local Animal Needs Help (ANH) organization, Montpelier Mayor Ted Slivinski was tasked with making 150,000 steps in the month of October 2022 to receive a $1,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The effort was deemed the Mayor’s Walking Challenge and Mayor Slivinski was able to achieve 212,000 steps during that month.
In March, the mayor presented a donation check to ANH representatives Dana Jacobson and Stacy Larsen. The funds will help with lost and abandoned animal assistance as well as adoption services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.