a

Dana Jacobson (left) and Stacy Larsen receive a check from Montpelier mayor Ted Slivinski.

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In an effort to raise funds for the local Animal Needs Help (ANH) organization, Montpelier Mayor Ted Slivinski was tasked with making 150,000 steps in the month of October 2022 to receive a $1,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The effort was deemed the Mayor’s Walking Challenge and Mayor Slivinski was able to achieve 212,000 steps during that month.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.