The McPhee Performing Dance presented a wonderful recital and Cinderella musical/dance production. Performers included: Rosie King, Belle Barnes, Kamri Allred, Kenna Moore, M.J. Nate, Maliyah Pauni, Kinley Teichert, Kanyon Luthi, Bentley McKinnon, Geneva Murdock, Hayden Stoor, Paislee Tims, Riggin Keetch, Calum McPhee, Brookelle Hatch, Keelia McPhee, Marin McPhee, Kamille Moore, Michea Petersen and Briquelle Peck. Guest appearance as the Prince, Matt Thompson. Special thanks to Director, Lorelle McPhee and all the dancers, stage help and those attending. It was a wonderful night of entertainment.
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.