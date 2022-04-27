Name: Doug Toomer
Position Running For: State Senate, District 35
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 66
Professional Or Personal Background: I retired from the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in 2016 after a successful 40-year career, starting as a laborer and working my way up to a Senior Project/Program manager. I successfully managed many highly technical and complex multi-million-dollar projects. I am an expert in spent nuclear fuel and special nuclear material management and storage, and am one of a handful of experts on the 1995 Idaho Settlement Agreement as it relates to spent nuclear fuel. I am well known for my tenacity and ability to solve complex problems, both technical and bureaucratic.
Why Are You Running For Office: Over the past 18 months I have learned that Idaho is actually not the state I thought it was, and our state government and legislature is not acting in the best interest of Idaho citizens. I personally attended state legislative sessions and witnessed blatant actions by legislators that were done strictly for political gain and not in the interest of Idaho citizens, this was especially evident in the Senate. For example, the Senate wouldn’t limit the Governor’s authority during a declared emergency, and the legislature, as a whole, should have understood the strings attached to the ARPA funds were designed to bankrupt recipients and should have prevented the funds from coming to Idaho! This overt willingness of the legislature NOT to support Idaho citizens needs to change! I decided to become directly involved so I can influence and reverse what is occurring.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: Government is overstepping its authority in numerous ways, the most recent being unconstitutionally closing small businesses and churches, unconstitutionally forcing mandates on citizens, unconstitutionally separating family members from one another, just to name a few. Government at all levels has grown out of control, not only causing taxes to increase, but also taking our rights away. The federal government has become notorious for the ‘strings’ it attached to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds. These ‘strings’ are a direct assault on our rights and are designed to force compliance with unconstitutional requirements or face the possibility of bankruptcy. Many local and state government agencies have recklessly accepted these funds without consideration of the strings. We need to wean ourselves off federal funding! We are a free nation and a free state, we must stand up against tyranny and stop these unconstitutional acts!
Why Should Voters Elect You: The Declaration of Independence states: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.’
Our country and state are quickly heading down a path that will make ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ only a dream of days gone by. It is imperative that we start putting the brakes on our out-of-control governments. The quality of life for future generations depend on the actions we take today.
The Constitution begins with “We the People”, not ‘We Big Business’ or ‘We the Elite’. I vow to fight for “We the People’, and for a government ‘of the people, by the people, and for people’.
Website: toomerforidaho.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ToomerforIdaho