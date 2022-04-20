Hometown: I was raised in Dingle and have lived in Paris for the last 22 years.
Age: 42
Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for Zions Bank as a bank teller for nearly 10 years. I have been with the Bear Lake County Assessor’s office for 11 years. I am the Motor Vehicle Supervisor and attend Idaho DMV leadership conferences annually to help me succeed in this role. I have also been a State Certified Appraiser for 5 years. I attend training at least every other year to ensure I am up-to-date on property valuation procedures. I also help with homeowner’s exemptions, revaluation of properties, the property tax reduction program and many other tasks that we do in the Assessor’s office.
Why Are You Running For Office: I am running for Assessor because I love what I do. I love the community I live in. I know I can do the job and make the Assessor’s Office run more efficiently and successfully.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: I believe the biggest challenge facing the county is the projected growth in the county. We have a very strong market and property is in high demand. Along with growth comes increased work loads. We currently have a great staff who is experienced and works very hard to serve the public of Bear Lake County. I believe it is very important, especially in our small county, to have a full-time working Assessor. As a full-time working Assessor, I will be able to work along side our current staff in Appraisal and in the Motor Vehicle Department.
Why Should Voters Elect You: You should elect me because I have the knowledge to assess properties fair and equitably. I know the importance of meeting the deadlines and requirements set by Idaho Statute and the Idaho State Tax Commission. I also have the ability to step in and help with the Motor Vehicle Department and the Appraisal Department. I have been serving the public for nearly 21 years and have the customer service skills to ensure friendly, courteous, and professional service. I am very dedicated to the success of the Assessor’s office and serving Bear Lake County. I would very much appreciate your vote on May 17th.