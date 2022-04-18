Meet the Candidate: Jon Goode

Name: Jon Goode
Position Running For: Idaho House of Representatives - District 35 - Seat A
Hometown: Soda Springs
Age: 62
Professional Or Personal Background: I’m an Idaho native, born and raised in Rupert, graduated from ISU with a double major in accounting & finance, and have been a licensed CPA for 39 years. I’ve also had the privilege of living and working in Soda Springs the past 36 years. I have four decades of management experience in mining and manufacturing, coupled with three decades of local community service, including the school board, county hospital board, planning and zoning commission, and, most recently, the Soda Springs City council. All these experiences taught me how to fix processes that were broken or improve those that weren’t.
Why Are You Running For Office: I’m running to ensure that our corner of Idaho stays a great place to live, work, recreate, and raise a family. Both of my sons and their families call Idaho home. We have an obligation to future generations to steward our natural resources, adequately fund our public schools, and safeguard ourselves from Federal or State overreach. It will take serious-minded people to promote meaningful property tax reform, continue the trend to better fund our schools, and carefully manage Idaho’s water. I am running because I believe in protecting the unborn, defending the 2nd Amendment, and limited government.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: At present, the impacts of inflation are a significant issue. From gas increasing well over $1 per gallon in a matter of weeks to groceries escalating 30% to 40%, Idahoans are under pressure. The Governor and Legislature wisely passed a 12% rebate of prior year income taxes earlier this year, which will offset a portion of these rampant price jumps. Going forward, the income tax rate cut legislation that was passed at the same time will allow us to keep more of our hard-earned wages into the future. Rest assured I’m a huge fan of reducing income tax rates and/or returning money to taxpayers when conditions allow. Inflation will continue to be a challenge, as will finding the right balance with State budgets and tax policy.
Why Should Voters Elect You: I believe my background, my experience and skillset will add solid value to the legislature — there’s only one other CPA currently serving, and no one else with my level of experience in mining and manufacturing. My experience in finance, business operation, and government have prepared me well to conservatively steward Idaho’s resources.
Website: www.goodeforidaho.com
Facebook Page : Jon Goode for Idaho