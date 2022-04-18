Name: Kevin Andrus
Position Running For: House of Representative District 35 A
Hometown: Lava Hot Springs
Age: 34
Professional Or Personal Background : I am a fifth-generation Idahoan who was raised on a sheep and cattle ranch in Lava Hot Springs. I received my bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business from BYU-I and my MBA from ISU. I served a church mission in Panama..
I am fortunate to work on the same ranch where I was raised. My wife Shelby and I have five children. It is very rewarding to work beside my family and children.
I serve on the Bannock County Farm Bureau board and am currently seeking re-election for my third term in the Idaho House of Representatives District 35 Seat A.
Why Are You Running For Office: I felt that I needed to run because I am a strong, experienced candidate that will preserve and protect our values. In all honesty, I was initially hesitant to run for reelection because of the sacrifices associated with being away from my family and work. However, I saw first hand how our Constitutional rights are under attack. I am motivated to stand up for our God given rights and freedoms now more than ever.
As a true conservative, I believe in preserving personal freedoms, protecting property rights, limiting government spending and taxes, protecting the unborn, defending the Second Amendment, supporting education, and sustaining agriculture. I am the candidate who has a proven record of standing up for your health freedoms. I believe that it is possible to limit government overreach while still properly funding education, roads, and other important government functions.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: From my experience, the biggest issue facing Idaho is that our Constitutional freedoms and rights are at risk of being compromised.
Even before Covid-19, our personal freedoms were under attack. Covid expanded that attack with restrictions on religious freedom, health freedom and the right to do business and provide for one’s family. We need to use these experiences and knowledge to ensure our freedoms are protected going forward.
As a constitutional conservative, I will continue to defend our God-given rights. I will work so that every Idahoan has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Everyone must have the right to gather and worship as they see fit. Every business is essential and deserves the right to do their business as long as they don’t infringe on the rights of others. The rights of the Individuals are essential and I will fight to protect those freedoms.
Why Should Voters Elect You: I am a conservative leader in the Idaho House of Representatives, where I have served two terms. As a rancher, I have hands-on experience working with animals and preserving Idaho’s land and water. I currently serve as the Vice-Chairman of Agriculture in the House of Representatives. With the retirement of Chairman Kaufman, I look forward to continuing being a leader for the House Agriculture committee.
Idaho needs to maintain our freedoms and I have a proven record in upholding conservative values and morals. In 2021, The American Conservative Union Foundation gave me a 95% conservative score for my voting record. I will fight for the people and your God given rights.
I feel that I am capable of maintaining my principles while working for a compromise on legislation. I will continue to vote for limited government while supporting education and infrastructure. I ask for your vote for Kevin Andrus.
Website: www.andrusforidaho.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/andrusforidaho