Position Running For: County Commissioner District 2
Hometown: Geneva
Age: 58
Professional Or Personal Background: Entrepreneur
Why Are You Running For Office: I am a concerned citizen that has spoken to people in Bear Lake that feel their concerns are not being addressed or taken seriously. Since there is nobody that has been able to the status quo, I decided to step up because I can. All politics are local which have a bigger impact on us than national. We have 2 kids and a granddaughter living here and would like to provide them with a better future.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: I’m not sure there is one thing as there appears to be many ticking time bombs. A lot of people have expressed concerns about lack of transparency and their concerns not being respected.
Why Should Voters Elect You: First I ask if anyone thinks Bear Lake County is any better off now than 10 years ago. I don’t accept Can’t as an excuse to not get things done. We need new people with new perspectives to address the problems facing us. Some of these problems have been festering over the years. A list needs to be made, prioritized and action taken. My promise is to invite everyone to the table to discuss how we can solve our problems. Anyone that wants to be heard should be given the opportunity without being discounted. In my business, I do a lot of problem solving and dealing with people and will bring that experience to the table. Having spoken to Wynn Olsen, I believe we are both in agreement that change is needed and will do our best to work together to implement positive change if we are elected.