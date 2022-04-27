Name: Mark Harris
Position Running For: Idaho State Senate District 35
Hometown: Soda Springs
Age: 50
Professional Or Personal Background: My wife and I, along with our four boys, live on a cattle ranch south of Soda Springs in Bear Lake County. My brothers and I are partners in the ranch along with a farm in Malta. We raise beef cattle and alfalfa. I had the opportunity to serve a two year mission for my church in Argentina. I attended Utah State University where I graduated with a B. A. degree. I have served on various state and local boards. I currently have the honor to serve in the Idaho State Senate and am serving as the Majority Caucus Chair.
Why Are You Running For Office: I am running for re-election to the Idaho State Senate. I love the State of Idaho and all the opportunities it provides. I am running to help keep Idaho the great place it is to have a family and raise kids. We live in a highly productive area of the state. We lead the nation in many agricultural products such as barley, potatoes and other crops. We also live in an area that produces the world’s highest quality of phosphate and have the good fortune of being home to Idaho National Laboratory. I want to do all I can to protect these industries, the jobs they produce, and most importantly the families they support.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: Idaho is in great shape financially. We are fiscally responsible and have a balanced budget every year. As a result of our prosperity and good governance we are one of the fastest growing states in the country. However, with this growth comes challenges. One of our biggest issues is keeping up with the growth in our schools and our infrastructure, which includes roads, bridges, and broadband access. We have begun to take steps to deal with this growth during the past legislative session in increased investments in both education and transportation funding. However, more needs to be done.
Another big issue is addressing property taxes without unintentional tax shifting from homeowners to businesses and vice versa.
Why Should Voters Elect You: I have done my best to represent all of my constituents in the past. I am able and willing to work with others to get things done for the betterment of Idaho, while staying true to my conservative principles, and the oath I took to the Idaho Constitution and the United States Constitution. As a result of this ability and my past experience I have been able to provide input, write, and sponsor several of pieces of critical and important legislation. I also enjoy helping constituents when they have issues with over regulation and state agencies year round. I feel this is the most important part of being a legislator. Serving in the Idaho State Senate is something I take very seriously and I view it as a privilege. I love my state and will do my best to continue to serve.
Website: http://markharrisforidaho.com/
Facebook Page : Harris for Idaho