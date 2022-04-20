Candidate: Rex Payne
Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District #2
Hometown: Montpelier, Idaho
Age: 71
Professional Or Personal Background : Bachelor Science Degree from Utah State University
High School Teacher at Lyman High School Lyman, Wyoming
Supervisor for Federal Crop Insurance Corporation in Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin Counties Idaho
County Executive Director USDA Farm Service Agency
Manager Trainer for FSA in Idaho and Alaska
Program Trainer FSA in Idaho
Acting District Director FSA Southern Idaho District
Acting CED for Caribou County FSA
Recipient of Administrator Award for Service to Agriculture Washington DC
Loan Officer USDA
Farmer/Rancher
Bear Lake County Commissioner for 7 years
Why Are You Running For Office: I have always enjoyed serving whether in school, Federal and County Government and in my Church. All except three years my service has been centered on the citizens of Bear Lake County. I was born and raised in Bear Lake County. I am a family man and my wife Sheila and I recently celebrated our Fiftieth Wedding Anniversary. Our children and grandchildren all live in the Bear Lake Valley or nearby Cokeville. They all farm in Bear Lake County. I have a deep rooted love for the present and future of Bear Lake County and want it to remain the area we all love to live in or come home to. I welcome responsible growth. I want to see our Valley grow to provide the services we need to provide the services we need to enjoy happy and healthy lives and the values we respect.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: After serving 7 years as a Bear Lake County Commissioner, I feel the biggest issue is to meet the demands of growth while promoting the safety, welfare and values of our Citizens. Growth will bring challenges but will also benefit our Valley. We have lost many businesses in our Valley and to obtain many of our needs we are forced to travel outside our area. Last year we had 76 new resident permits issued. This is near record growth. Our airport has experienced a large increase in usage and modernization, With this growth we see increased need. With need we see growth in business and services. As Commissioners we welcome input from those we serve. Sometimes we disagree but agree to work to reach a solution. We work great as a team and have been able to accomplish many projects which benefit the Citizens of Bear Lake County.
Why Should Voters Elect You: I am honest, hard working and love the Bear Lake Valley. I respect family and social values. I learned to be responsible by taking 3 herds of milk cows to the pasture and bringing them home when I was 5 years old. I work well with other people and strive to reach solutions to problems and concerns. I am conservative and always budget minded and will always strive to safeguard and receive the best value for our tax payer dollars. As a property owner and home owner I know how important it is to be responsible for the County interest in goods and services. I have held many leadership positions in my Career and my Church and enjoy working with those whom we serve and associate. I will always put my best foot forward to fulfill responsibilities and I welcome assignments in promotion of the Great Bear Lake Valley.