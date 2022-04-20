Candidate: Vaughn Rasmussen
Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District III
Hometown: Georgetown
Age: 00
Professional Or Personal Background : I am Idaho boy, born and raised in Preston Idaho. I graduated from Preston High School during the era of the Preston/Bear Lake wagon wheel rivalry. I attended Ricks for a year before servicing an LDS mission to Bolivia. I learned many leadership skills, including how to shoe horses which I rode as part of my mission. After my mission, I attended USU and studied business, accounting, languages, and political science. My career began working for Utah Power and Light. I have worked as an Apprentice Lineman, Journeyman Lineman, District Manager, Director of Operations/Estimating, and Regional Business Manager.
Why Are You Running For Office: Ideals get in the way of thinking about better government and over what services and functions government should deliver. We think that whatever government does, it should be efficient, effective, and deliver on its mission in the least costly way possible. The skills I learned while working for Utah Power and Light have helped me with one of the goals I had and still have as a Commissioner. My goal is to use business knowledge to help run our County efficiently. While I have been Commissioner, I have learned the importance of understanding the Idaho Statutes and applying those to local issues. My association with other Counties and serving on various committees in the region and the State has given Bear Lake County a voice in representing the County. It is a privilege to represent the Citizens of Bear Lake County as I serve and work with others in government.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: What are the big issues in the race or should it be what are the big issues facing Bear Lake County. Many of the issues the County does not control. Fuel costs and inflation are a big factor, and increased property tax due to the increase market value. Taxes are determined according to a property’s current market value minus any exemptions. As Commissioners, we have little control over property taxes. The Market drives the prices and Idaho State Tax Commission gives the Assessor guidelines to figure taxes. Taxing districts in the County can only raise the property tax portion of its budget by no more than 3%. The 3% is needed each year to help cover employee raises/benefits, equipment, supplies and operation costs. Many years the 3% may or may not meet the needs. That is where business skills are important to the operation of the County.
Why Should Voters Elect You: Why should the voters elect me as Commissioner? I bring a skill set to the County that will continue to improve the County. I am willing to listen to the Citizens. I know there are times when we need to agree to disagree. I hope during those times that we always remain friends. I have learned over the years that you cannot please everyone. A person needs to make the best decisions based on the information, and experience that he has. I know the people in Bear Lake County are willing to donate their time to serve others. I thank those who commit their time and volunteer to make this a wonderful place to live. It has been a privilege and an honor to represent and to serve the Citizens of Bear Lake County. Thanks again for letting me work for you and I would appreciate your continued support.