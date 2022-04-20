Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner
Hometown : Bennington, Idaho
Age: 66
Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president. I have served 7 years on the Bear Lake County Fairboard and now serve as chairman. I have heavily supported the agriculture way of life in our county and support many ag related activities today such as High School Rodeo and FFA.
I was born and raised in the Bear Lake Valley in Ovid and raised my family in Bennington.
Why Are You Running For Office: I feel like it’s time for a change in our county. I think there should be term limits on all political offices. All of the new growth in the valley affects the sheriff’s department, fire department, EMS department, and our schools and businesses.
I’d like to thank the current commissioners for what they have accomplished in our valley in the many years they have served.
In Your View What Is The Biggest Issue In The Race: I feel like the growth in the valley is a big issue.
You’re not going to stop the growth in the valley and there are people who depend on it for their livelihood. I feel this growth needs to be handled in a way that the whole valley will benefit and not change our way of life in a negative way.
Why Should Voters Elect You: I feel like I bring a lifetime of experience and community service to the table. I love the Bear Lake Valley and understand what it takes to raise a family here. I will try my best to protect our way of life here with agriculture and sustained growth in mind. I would appreciate your support as the citizens of the Bear Lake Valley in securing our future here.