“It makes my heart happy to be here,” Tammy Fischer, the new Paris City clerk said as she shared a little about her journey to move from Utah to Idaho.
She has been coming to the Bear Lake Valley every year for thirty years and had a dream of retiring here. After three occurrences of saving and losing the capital which could have helped her realize her dream, she finally accomplished her goal in April 2021.
“I’ve been to Paris, France, but this is my Paris,” she laughed.
After moving here, Tammy intended to retire but felt drawn to apply for the job of city clerk when she saw the posting on Facebook. She said that she had been shoveling snow and came to the city office in her shorts, T-shirt, and snow boots to pick up the application. Her fiancé, Kevin McDonald, and her four living children encouraged her to apply.
Tammy comes with a long list of qualifications including executive administrator for a law firm, head teller for First Security Bank, reservations agent with Jet Blue Airway, manager for Domino’s Pizza and Hardee’s restaurant, founder of Advanced Vapor Technologies, and help desk administrator and in-house software instructor for Ultradent Products.
While working at Pre Paid Legal, she advanced from sales representative to director within two months.
Tammy designed and implemented new techniques which resulted in a 35 percent increase in sales and referrals when she worked at United First Financial and was promoted from sales associate to senior branch manager within six months.
Most recently, she worked as a senior admissions consultant for Independence University where she was consistently among the top three out of more than 100 sales agents and received many awards and honors.
Tammy grew up in Bluffdale, Utah, when it was still rural. She is the oldest of 17 children, and her father had polio. Consequently, she had a lot of responsibility caring for her younger siblings, the cows, goats, chickens, and garden. She said her family didn’t have much, but they never asked for help from state welfare, and she was taught respect, manners, and love for others.
After moving to Paris, Tammy discovered that she has ancestral ties to the valley through her second great-grandfather, Byron Harvey Allred Sr. He is listed in St. Charles in the 1870 United States Census.
Tammy’s son, Kyle, is the cook at Cody’s Gastro Garage in Paris. She said he is autistic and has Asperger Syndrome, so he was out of his comfort zone at first. She expressed gratitude to the management for teaching and trusting him. And when she can take a few minutes away from city hall to go to lunch at Cody’s, she lets Kyle make her menu selection.
Tammy expressed appreciation to former city clerk David Matthews for patiently teaching and training her to take his job. She said, “He left big shoes to fill.”
She is also appreciative of the city council and mayor, and said they are here because they care about the city.
“I want to do whatever I can to make a difference in a positive way for the people of Paris,” Tammy said and added that she loves meeting people and wants everyone to feel welcome when they come into the city office.