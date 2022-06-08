Despite a forecast of rain and a scramble for eggs, Bloomington’s annual Memorial Day breakfast filled the town’s recreation hall with locals and returners alike.
The event began with a welcome from city councilmember Cindy Piggott, and a rendition of taps. Local youths carried in an array of flags for the moment.
“Cindy rose to the occasion,” said Bloomington mayor Roy Bunderson. “She’s our newest councilperson, and Cindy’s area of responsibility happens to be the recreation facility around the hall there. She might strike you as an introvert, but she took the bull by the horns, put the program together, and did a fantastic job as emcee. She’s been a great resource to the community.”
The assembly then heard a recounting of some of the colorful characters who first settled the town, and a recitation of the roster of local military veterans from Maj. Sherman Grandy.
On the logistics side of the event, the egg shortage had Bunderson making arrangements some weeks in advance, lest the purchase limits throw a wrench in things. As it happened, Broulim’s Market provided all the food for the event, and the breakfast went off without a hitch.
Volunteers staffed the cook station, including Winston and Betsey Hart, who return each year from their Florida winter home.
“I figure we’ve been doing this about twenty-one years,” said Winston. “It started out as a luncheon, and most years we’d get 300 to 400 people. We might have done 250 this year.”
Energy for the event had flagged in recent years, but seems to have new life again under the current council.
“We’re quite proud of what we’ve done with this council,” said Bunderson. “We’ve got excellent facilities, we carry no debt apart from one little sewer project, and we have one of the lowest tax rates in the state of Idaho. We get a lot of volunteers from the community to make this event happen, and it gives people — not just current residents, but folks who may have family buried in the cemetery here — a chance to get reacquainted.”