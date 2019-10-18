Merrill G. Transtrum was born on the ranch in St. Charles on October 28, 1924. He lived and worked on the ranch most of his life. He dated Joyce Poulsen throughout his years at Paris High School and they were married in the Logan Temple at the age of 18 in 1943. Merrill and Joyce had three children: Randy, Marilyn, and Kerry, and were married for 70 years. Joyce passed away in 2013.
Merrill spent two years in the Army and a career with the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired as Train Master in 1984. In their retirement years, Merrill and Joyce spent summers on their ranch in St. Charles and winters at their home in Yuma, Arizona. Merrill has been so blessed!
If you would like to stop by to wish him a happy birthday, talk about trains, ranching, or his five granddaughters, his 8 great grandchildren (and one great-great grandchild), there will be a cake and ice cream social at the Bear Lake Manor in Montpelier, Sunday, October 27 from 2-4 pm.
All are invited!