It is that time of year again, snow is staying on the ground between falling, lights are sparkling, and music is playing. People always seem more genuinely happy right now. Personally, I love it! Especially the music. In fact, I think the best time of the year is when we get to finally start playing Christmas music, for me that part of the year starts in January (just kidding, but seriously, I would all year long if people wouldn’t shoot me for doing it).
I remember as a kid, being so excited on Christmas Eve that I couldn’t sleep. I would stay up for hours, even when I didn’t believe in Santa Clause, I would stay up so excited to see what I was going to get for Christmas. My family had a basic traditional thing we did every year. In our stockings would be a big bag of cold cereal (so we could feed ourselves), a book and a movie, and some candy. This was supposed to keep us entertained until mom and dad got up and we could get around to opening presents.
Being in such a big family (I’m the oldest of 8), we didn’t have a lot of money, but we always had enough. The siblings would cycle through names, we each had one other sibling (a tradition we still follow to this day), and get one present for them. Mom and Dad would get a present or two for each of us as well, usually something small and then something big. These big presents were actually big, I have no idea how they afforded them looking back on things, but I know that sacrifices were made to make sure that we had them.
I remember one year my brother got a Lego Star Destroyer, another year I got a pool table. To be honest, I don’t remember what any of the other big ones were, it was just exciting to have something new to play with, something new to do.
In a way some things don’t really change. I still find it hard to go to sleep on Christmas Eve night, but now for a completely different reason. I can’t wait to see my kids' reactions to the presents that they get to open up. We try to keep our Christmas small so that we don’t accumulate too much stuff, but we still have some traditions that we follow that my parents had, some we have changed and others we have created new.
Now, I’m up before my kids, I usually make chocolate chip pancakes as soon as they are up and we have breakfast as a family nice and early (but we are quiet to not wake up mom). Then, the kids get to explore their stockings which will contain a book and some treats. We don’t do the movie thing because we have gone mostly digital. Story time is followed by me (not my kids) getting too impatient and going and waking up mom to come down and opening presents.
We still have the tradition of gifting presents, but it's more from the family to the individual, when they are older I’m sure we will draw names or something, but for now it is more generic. The big gift we do as a big family gift, it isn’t for a specific kid, but is instead for all the kids. We have a bit of a communist household in that way, they are not your toys, they are our toys. When they earn money and buy their own toys then they can be their toys, until then it is a family gift.
More than that though, we do something together as a family, it is the event and creating of memories that is the bigger priority. Just like on birthdays when we go somewhere as a family and do something fun, we try to do the same thing for Christmas. Usually there is a family party happening somewhere that we can go to, seeing the Grandmas and Grandpas is always the highlight of any trip. So we are going to make the rounds, but at the same time still make sure we spend enough time at home to enjoy the time as our family. With that I will end with, from my family to yours, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.