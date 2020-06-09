June 27, 1939 – December 28, 2019
On December 28, 2019, Michael George Crane, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80.
Mike was born June 27, 1939, in Montpelier, Idaho, to James and Norma Crane. He would spend his childhood in Georgetown, Idaho. His fondest childhood memories were spent at the sheep camp with his dad; two brothers, Al, and Reid; and sister Ann. He had a great love for fishing, gardening, and horseback riding.
In December 1957, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country for 20 years, retiring in January of 1977. He settled in Atwater, California, where he raised his four children while working at the Atwater School District as maintenance supervisor until retirement in 2001.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon, of California; son, Jim (Jocelyn) Crane, of Idaho; son, Michael Crane of Idaho; son, Alan (Danelle) Crane, of California; daughter Lori (partner Bev) C., of California; step-daughter, Shannon (Joe) Catanesi, of California; step-son, Jason (Jamie) Bell, of California; brother, Al (Jo) Crane, of Alaska; and brother-in-law, Fred Tate, of Idaho. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Reid Crane; sister-in-law, Joan Crane; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Tate. Mike leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services to be held June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Georgetown Cemetery.
Condolences and memories of Mike can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.