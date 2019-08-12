Mike and Linda Hunzeker celebrate 50th Wedding Aniversary 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mike and Linda Hunzeker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 21st with their family at their home in Kimberly, Idaho. They have 2 sons and 3 grandsons. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Linda Hunzeker Kimberly Wedding Anniversary Idaho Wedding Grandson Latest E-Edition News-Examiner Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Latest Bear Laker August Bear Laker Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format. News Trending Today Woman accused of sexual activity with Cache County Jail inmate Lawsuit alleges USU failed psychology student who died by suicide USU Valley View Tower coming down in chunks, not implosion Stink bug swarms spotted in Smithfield Former Smithfield man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend & her child in Utah County