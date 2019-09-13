The new Bear Lake Memorial Hospital CEO is Mike Blauer. Mike and his wife, Amy, and four children, Kable (9), Jaron (7), Vivian (5), and Reuben (1), all adopted, have moved to Montpelier from Mountain Home to settle into this little Bear Lake community with “high hopes and great joy in finding such wonderful people.” They like to ski, go camping, and love Michigan football. They also like to travel to Spanish-speaking countries.
Mike grew up on a family farm just eight miles outside Burley, Ida. He is the oldest of three children having two younger brothers. He spent his teenage years moving pipe and driving farm equipment like most farming boys. When the proper time came, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dominican Republic where he learned to speak Spanish.
Following his mission, Mike went to undergraduate school at Idaho State University where he received a degree in Spanish and Business Management. In fact, he met his wife-to-be just outside of Boise. Amy had also received a degree in Spanish. During school, he worked as an interpreter at Portneuf, which gave him a great deal of exposure to the healthcare industry. He went on to finish his graduate schooling at the University of Michigan, after which he worked for a year in Colorado. He says this was a good learning experience, and he is glad he did it.
After this period of time, he took a job in eastern Oregon and his little family began living in a small town of about 1,500 people called Heppner. Heppner had a small hospital and health district, and Mike was over the health services in the county. He says it was a great county and community and they loved it.
After four years in Heppner, they moved to the Oregon coast so that Mike could take a position over the Providence Seaside Hospital. They lived there for two years, and then they decided to pull back to Idaho where Mike took over running the hospital in Mountain Home. They have been there for the past four years.
Before the CEO position for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital was even listed, Mike started investigating it. During the kids’ spring break from school, they came to Montpelier and stayed at the Super 8 so they could look around and get a feel for the area and the hospital. They just loved it! They found that they really wanted to try to live here and to be considered for the CEO position. He is excited because he has been over community hospitals for 10 years. They are a small family and like small communities. They talked to a lot of people before the position was posted and found that they were just thrilled at the prospect of being here in Montpelier.
Now that he is the CEO, he is spending time getting the lay of the land. He says that his first impressions have been very positive. According to him, “The motto that Bear Lake Memorial is the most caring hospital on earth is true. They are just wonderful people here. The staff is very dedicated to the patients and the volunteers are great. It is a good facility dedicated to taking care of the staff and the building and dedicated to the community and the people. It is a gem.”
Mike also says that he has really enjoyed working with the hospital board. They are appropriately involved and very engaged and interested, according to him. He says they are a very progressive board and that it’s a very good organization.
He’s also very excited for the new emergency room remodel project that is coming up and has been spending time learning about that and just getting a feel for what future projects need to be worked on.
While he was in between jobs, his father suffered from a brain tumor and Mike was able to spend a lot of time in the role of caretaker. He says that it really reminded him of what it takes to navigate the health care system, what is involved in hospital and hospice care, and the importance of taking care of patients. He says Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is good at that, and it is just the kind of place he wants to be part of.
We here in the Bear Lake area are excited to have someone like Mike Blauer as CEO of the hospital. He knows and appreciates what small-town living is like, what our unique hospital is like, and what it stands for. We welcome him and his little family into the community and wish them well.