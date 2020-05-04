On April 30, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m.,members of the Bear Lake County Sheriff Office, and Bear Lake Country Fire Department responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on East State Highway 36, and Sharon Loop Road near Liberty, Idaho. Upon arrival, first responders located an unexploded military ordnance in the debris from the pickup bed, promptin temporary evacuations and road closures.
Military Officials and members of the Idaho Falls Bomb Squad were contacted to participate in a State Comms conference call with Bear Lake County Incident Command, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was dispatched from Hill Air Force Base. Hill officials determined the device to be a WWII era, shoulder fired rocket round. The explosive device was deactivated on scene and transported to a safe location where it was detonated without incident.