MONTPELIER, Id, June 5, 2020 – The Minnetonka Cave will open for tours with enhanced safety protocol beginning June 13, 2020, in alignment with Idaho’s stage 4 reopening plan, which allows large venues to open under limited physical distancing protocols.
“The safety and health of employees, visitors, partners, volunteers, and resources remain our top priority,” said Mike Duncan, montpelier district ranger. “We have been making operational changes in response to the changing environment.”
Due to the nature of the cave and tour structure, the following protocol will be required, please keep the following in mind as you plan your visit:
• Visitors will be required to wear face masks and/or coverings at all times during the tour.
• Children under two years old will not be allowed into the cave in accordance withcurrent Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidlines.
• Masks are necessary not only for the health and safety of our visitors and staff, but for the safety of our wildlife.
• Tours will be booked on a first-come first-serve basis on the day of each tour. The first tour of the day will depart at 10 a.m. and the last tour at 5:30 p.m.
• Each cave tour will be limited to nine visitors and one guide.
This policy will be revealuated throughout the season.
The Minnetonka Cave, located in St. Charles Canyon northwest of Bear Lake, is one of the largest limestone caves in Idaho. From mid-June to Labor Day almost 50,000 people travel to the area to participate in the guided tours. Forest Service United States Department of Agriculture
Visitors are encouraged to contact the Montpelier Ranger District at 208-847-0375 or Aud and Di Services at 435-491-0618.