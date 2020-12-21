Over the past few weeks, we at the News-Examiner have been sharing Christmas stories from our archives. The stories are quaint and precious and originate from the early 1920s. This week’s story, “Miracles and the Christ Child,” will be our last story. We hope you enjoy this one as much as the others.
And the story begins……
In the far-flung land of the west, the early winter had been unusually mild, and although it was nearing Christmas, now the weather was bright and clear, almost spring-like in its mildness.
Everywhere that the message of the Christ Child had reached, men and women were busy and happy preparing for the great day, a new and added joy of life surging within their hearts. Into each home there had come a strengthening and rekindling of family ties and a new birth of love and service that reached out even beyond the home.
Out on the reservation, however, the Indians went about their tasks as usual, for no hint of the wonder and the glory of the Christmas time had yet come to them. And if they felt a mysterious something in the air at this time, they understood it not at all, for the brightness from the Star of Bethlehem had not yet burst upon them.
Moonlight Brook was very lonely – she had only little Silver Star, her daughter, with her now – the big chief had sent Strong Oak, her husband, with other braves on a mission to a distant village. And Moonlight Brook had missed him every hour for their love was still burning as bright as the big campfire that blazed near the tepees at dusk.
Her love of the great open spaces helped to cheer her during the long hours of his absence. Every day, with little Silver Star, she wandered afar. In these lonely places that she went, there always came to her the sense of some unknown presence – the hand of some great power.
Early one morning, Moonlight Brook called little Silver Star to her and told her that they would go for a long walk, away up to Roaring Creek. Moonlight Brook was lost in wonder at the beauty of the scene, but a great and sudden change had come over the day. Now, looking at the lowering, threatening sky, she decided that she must make all possible haste back to the village. For with the darkness and the gloom that had come over all, there had come, too, from across the prairie, a low menacing wind that carried with it at times small, dry snowflakes.
With Silver Star in her arms, Moonlight Brook started in the direction of the village, walking with the swift, strong stride of the woman who lives much in the open. The snow now was coming down in large flakes, and the wind had grown blizzard-like in its velocity. Hope was fast dying within her, for she was trembling from exhaustion. Then overwrought, nature did the thing which she had tried hard to keep from happening – she sank upon the snow – her last thought as she felt consciousness leaving her, to wrap the blanket closer about little Silver Star and to waft a prayer to the Great Spirit to take care of Strong Oak when she was gone.
But the prairie has many stories to tell of strange things that have happened there, and on this day, there was added to the list another of those coincidences which happen oftener in real life than some would have us believe. For Strong Oak and his party came by the very spot where Moonlight Brook and Silver Star lay a short time after they had sunk exhausted. Some of the men had tried to take the other trail, but something within him, that strange, unknown force which comes to all at times, made Strong Oak choose the Roaring Creek trail instead, and he found his loved ones, and with the help of the guides they reached the village in safety.
A few hours later, Moonlight Brook and Strong Oak sat hand in hand, the ecstatic happiness of being reunited surging within them. Moonlight Brook whispered over and over that it was a miracle that the Great Spirit had wrought that Strong Oak should have found her. And Strong Oak told her that while he had been gone, he had heard the story of the Christ Child who had come upon earth on this day, which ever since has been called Christmas.
As Moonlight Brook listened to the beautiful story that has been told so much but which keeps its thrill through the ages, she felt that this day was indeed a day of miracles, for, like her bronzed brave, the story brought her a wonderful peace and stilled the restless longings which had come to her so often in the past.
The End.