MONTPELIER, Id: The Montpelier and Soda Springs Ranger Districts of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are submitting grant applications to the Idaho Department of Parks and
Recreation (IDPR) to make improvements to several recreation areas in southern Idaho.
“We are proposing several projects on our Montpelier/Soda Zone,” said Dell Transtrum, Recreation Staff Officer “Each grant is pulling from different funds to match the recreational
user base.” If obtained, the Off-Road Motor Vehicle, Recreation Trails Program, Recreational Road and Bridge and Recreation Vehicle funds will be used to:
Repair and Maintain Gibson Lakes Road (Recreational Road and Bridge Fund)
Improve Cub River RV Access (Recreation Vehicle Fund)
Repair Eagle Creek Trail (Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund)
Enforce South End Width Restrictions (Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund)
Complete Trail Work along the Upper Blackfoot River (Recreation Trail Program)
If you would like more information about these proposals or would like to comment, please contact Del Transtrum, Recreation Staff Officer at (208) 847-8939 or email delltranstrum@usda.gov.