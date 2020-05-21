The beautification committee, overseen by the Montpelier Community Foundation, is asking for volunteers to help with a city-wide cleanup effort on the morning of May 29th.
Volunteers will meet in the King’s parking lot at ten a.m. on the 29th. Groups of ten or less will be assembled to gather trash and debris in various areas in the city.
The committee asks that residents also turn their attention to their own properties on this day to rid them of debris that is unsightly. We invite all residents to clean up their yards and homes and make their own efforts to beautify our city, knowing that many others around town are doing the same.
The committee and volunteers will work on trash pickup for a couple of hours, after which smaller groups will be formed to plant flowers in the new planters the beautification committee has acquired.
The planters will be placed up and down Washington Street. Volunteers and various business owners will be watering and maintaining the planters throughout the summer.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and to wear their green Montpelier Community Foundation Volunteer T-shirts if they have them.
If you are able to volunteer on the 29th or in the future to help the beautification committee, please contact Keisha Burdick at (971) 313-3273 to get on the growing list of volunteers.
Volunteers who commit to 20 hours of work this year will receive a free T-shirt from the foundation, or shirts can be purchased for $20 as a donation to the committee.
We look forward to beautifying our city with the help of our generous citizens.
- Keisha