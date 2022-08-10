Support Local Journalism

“No one knows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into that truck but me,” Dennis Jensen said, looking at the 1940 Plymouth pickup he brought from Preston for the car show in Montpelier July 30.

Photos show the pickup was little more than a hulk when Jensen got it in a swap for some restoration work. He lovingly restored the truck, turning it into a work of art. It has new headlights that include turn signals, something not built into pickups in that era, but otherwise, “Everything on it is original. It’s just beautiful.”

