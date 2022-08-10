“No one knows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into that truck but me,” Dennis Jensen said, looking at the 1940 Plymouth pickup he brought from Preston for the car show in Montpelier July 30.
Photos show the pickup was little more than a hulk when Jensen got it in a swap for some restoration work. He lovingly restored the truck, turning it into a work of art. It has new headlights that include turn signals, something not built into pickups in that era, but otherwise, “Everything on it is original. It’s just beautiful.”
Jensen’s pickup won the People’s Choice award this year, said Jim Griglack, organizer of the show. The Best of Show award went to a 1956 Mercury owned by Joyce Fisher of Montpelier, and the Local Best of Show award went to a 1964 ½ Mustang owned by Kris Higgins, also of Montpelier. This is the sixteenth year Griglack has organized the show, sponsored by the Rotary Club.
There were 101 entries, with vehicles to delight every taste. But Jensen’s truck was something of a rare gem. There were only a few thousand of them made in 1940. After 1941, U.S. automakers shifted their efforts to making vehicles for World War II, and when the war was over, Plymouth never made trucks again, Jensen explained. It was the Dodge division that made trucks for the Chrysler companies.
Jensen has been involved in the automotive world since 1963. His career included work for a car dealership and shops in Salt Lake City as well as twenty years for West Motor Company in Preston. In retirement, he hasn’t stopped. The business card he gives out carries a picture of a restored 1954 Mercury Monterrey Sun Valley sedan. It’s obvious that Dennis Jensen loves cars.
That is a characteristic he has in common with all the other owners who brought their vehicles to Montpelier.
Lee Loos brought his 1971 Dodge Dart Demon from Glenrock, Wyoming, about 400 miles away. It is a one-owner car; he ordered it new from the factory and he points out that it has been running strong for 51 years. A soft-spoken man, he talks of the car lovingly and proudly. He likes showing it off at car shows—ten so far this year, with several more to go.
Kelly Cronquist, from Paradise, Utah, polished the original red and white paint on his 1955 Chevrolet as he talked about how much he has enjoyed the car over several decades now. He bought it for $200 out of someone’s backyard shortly after he and his wife were married. For several years it was his family’s second car, then sat unused for 15 years after the engine developed a crack and a bad oil leak.
The engine has been replaced more than once, but almost everything else on the car is original. It’s not really a show car, Kelly explained as he wiped it down. “I call this just a good driver.” He drove it to Montpelier with a group from Cache Valley. He laughed as he said it’s really the driving part he enjoys. “For a little while you’re 16 or 17 years old again.”
Jim Griglack said a lot of owners come in groups, sometimes as part of a club. One year, he recalled, the (Ford Mustang) Cobra Club and the Corvette Club came at the same time. He laughed. “We had the Chevy against the Ford.”
For some people, the car show is a family affair. Mike and Heather Sanchez brought his-and-hers cars from Afton, Wyoming. He is a Dodge Challenger man, he says, having started with a 1968 model. His entry this year is a “don’t-mess-with-me” 2010 Challenger. Heather’s car is a piece of American history—a red and white ladybug-like 1957 Nash Metropolitan.
“I’ve loved cars all my life,” Heather said. Her mom and dad used to take her to car shows. She happily points out the features of her Nash—its room for four and its economical small engine. It’s even equipped with a 1950s-style drive-in restaurant carhop tray that hangs on the driver’s window holding a plastic Coke, milkshake, and hamburger order. Smaller than a Volkswagen Beetle, the Nash is one of the tiniest cars ever made in the United States. Heather loves driving it around town because “I get lots of smiles,” but “I’m a Sunday driver because I don’t like driving it in heavy traffic.”
When they weren’t talking to visitors during the show, groups of owners, family and friends sat under canopies or in the shade behind the rows of vehicles to visit. Members of different groups greeted old friends or made new ones as they shared car talk.
There’s a lot of work in organizing the show. A few years ago, Griglack considered dropping it, but others prevailed on him to keep it going. It benefits the local economy, with visitors coming into town and with a growing number of craft booths set up by local artisans who sell their products. Beyond its economic benefits, some people just like the car show too much to let go.
Tilly and Tracy Davis of Soda Springs are among those who enjoy the social aspects of car shows. They came with their friends and neighbors, the Hopkins family, with whom they often drive their restored vehicles on road trips, including visits to cars shows throughout the Mountain West. Their group brought three vehicles to Montpelier this year: a 1972 Nova with an impressive fiery red flame job on the hood, a 1980 Corvette, and a bright red 1980 Jeep TJ10 truck built by Tilly’s son.
Which is Tilly’s favorite car? “The Nova.” Tracy quickly backed her up. “I’m a Nova guy. We’re Nova people,” he said. They restored the Corvette and have restored several Novas, but this one they bought as is. The dash is cracked, something often seen on cars of its age. The crack lends an air of nostalgia, Tracy said.
His daily work is with diesel engines. Why does he spend so much spare time outside of his work involved with cars? “This is our hobby, this is our pastime,” he said, as though the connection should be easily understood. “It’s pride, it’s joy, it’s American muscle, it’s cool.” The Davis’s nine-year-old daughter Remy and her friend Matty Hopkins, 11, polished the Nova behind him and listened as Tracy explained, “We work on cars all day, every day. Just being with our friends is why we do it.” Matty gave a vigorous approving nod.
What does she enjoy about working on the cars? “We make memories. That’s what I like about it. We make memories with our parents, and we get to learn all about these cool cars.”