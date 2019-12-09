Friday, Dec. 6, the annual Chamber of Commerce Light Up Main Street-Blue Friday event took place. It was a chilly evening, but those attending were lucky enough to have no snow this year as opposed to last year. The little barrel fires were cheery and smelled good. Everyone was happy and excited as they enjoyed free hot chocolate and hot dogs provided by Radio Shack/Bear Lake Outfitter's as they anxiously awaited the parade to start. Many also visited the craft fair that was taking place just two doors down. It was a bubbly, excited atmosphere with children bundled up in their winter outfits and parents and friends visiting with each other.
The light parade was small, but that didn’t stop the revelers from enjoying the efforts of the businesses and families that participated. Entries included Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Lund's Construction, Bear Lake Animal Hospital, Montpelier Fire Dept. Local Vendors showed their best at the craft fair, including a vendor selling Earth Butter goods, one selling beautiful jewelry, and three selling handcrafted items. People were visiting the vendors, not just to stay out of the cold before the parade, but to buy many of the beautiful wares being sold after the parade.
Santa got down off the fire engine to all the little ones' amazement and then sat in the Chamber Office so that each one of them could sit on his lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. There was a long line for this event, and the kids waited bravely, even though they were tired, because what little one can avoid sitting on Santa’s lap at Christmas-time? The children enjoyed treats provided by Cody's Gastro Garage in Paris. It was a fun-filled evening with Christmas in the air. Santa’s lap was full, the craft fair was successful, the parade was fun, and, hopefully, this was the start of a wonderful Christmas season for the Bear Lake Valley.
After a community Christmas Carol, Mayor Sharp light the tree. A fun kickoff to our Holiday Season.