Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on December 1, 2021. all members except Shane Johnson were present. The Council completed the regular business of the meeting. The Council then heard from Gary H Teuscher, CPA, about the Montpelier 2020-2021 fiscal year audit.
Teuscher reported that it complied with all of their bookkeeping practices. Mayor Sharps is completing his last year and retiring as Mayor in January of next year. Since he became Mayor, the City has acquired a new City Hall. The City has gone from an almost zero balance with the budget to having a million eight hundred dollars in the general budget savings and the designated sewer and water fund $3,8000.00. These savings are quite an improvement. The City is waiting to see what improvements or changes need to be made to our sewer system soon.
The next on the agenda was the appointment of interim Fire Chief Ed Preston. Current Fire Chief Steve Higgins has given the City his resignation effective December 31, 2021. Ed will serve until the position is refilled. The permanent Fire Chief is expected to be appointed at the second meeting in January 2022.
Richard Barako was the name given to the Council by the Mayor. Lori Haddock is retiring from her position on the planning and zoning committee. The Council accepted her resignation and appointed Barako to the planning and zoning.
The Council approved the 2022 liquor licenses. There were three businesses with current permits that had not yet been paid. When paid, the City will issue these licenses. Any business serving alcohol must renew by January 1 to continue serving alcohol.
The City discussed and then tabled a resolution for changes to the water and sewer connection fees. It is expected that the prices will go up by $500 each.
The Mayor polled the Council for any comments or concerns. Steve Allred complemented the City crew for the quick job of completing the hookup of the Center Theater new sewer connection. Allred commented that the food bank needs donations to help citizens struggling with hunger in our community. Allred reported on the Center theater having a hundred and fifty people watching the free movie on November 26. Peterson’s, at the theater, were thanked for allowing the Montpelier Foundation to provide the film this year. The Montpelier Foundation paid for the movie. Allred reported the Foundation has all the bids back on engraving the pavers for the Heritage Park. The fundraising campaign to sell these pavers will take place soon.
Dan Fisher seconded Allred on the Christmas lights. The lights look very good. Fisher thanked Mayor Sharp, saying it is excellent to get the new building. It is greatly appreciated. Also, for all the work he has done with bringing outside businesses to the City. Mayor, Sharp replied, “Well, I just tried to earn my salary.”
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that “Animals Need Help” could use any donations people would like to make. If anyone has meat they will be disposing of, ANH would also accept that.
As Leonhardt is the liaison for the Fire Department, she asked Ed Preston, interim fire chief, if they needed anything. He said they need new lights in the bay, and new windows at the fire station are looking at bids on those items. The Department is working on an additional Wildland fire truck for the City.
Quinn Pope, what’s next he reported that the friends of the NRA banquet will take place in 2022, most likely on February 19 if there are no conflicts with the NRA staff. The banquet will be held again at the search-and-rescue building.
Ted Slivinski thanked Katie Alleman for the great job that she has done with the basketball program. Alleman reported activities with the 5th and 6th-grade boys and third and fourth-grade girls’ basketball program. The Children will be signing up soon.
Alleman said the 1st and 2nd-grade program for basketball season would do something different this next year. They will have a 4-week camp with the children divided into teams. They will learn a skill for 45 minutes when they attend the camp and then split into teams. Each group will play against the other. The practices will be held at AJ’ Winters school. The baskets could be lowered, and the children play on half-court. Slivinski and the Mayor said their hats off to Katie for the work that she has done with the Parks and Recreation program.
The Council also commented on the Giving Tuesday success given to ANH, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, the senior center Center Heritage Park it’s our community for being a giving place.
The Council then adjourned the meeting.