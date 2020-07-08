Montpelier City Council held it’s regular meeting on July 1, 2020. Ted Slivinski and Shane Johnson were excused.
The Council approved the agenda as written, approved minutes from the last meeting with slight changes, and approved miscellaneous bills for $68,431.35 and payroll for $18,017.86 for a total of $86,449.21.
The Mayor presented the tentative budget for the Council’s approval. The Mayor said the County and State figures for money to come to the City was $15,000 higher than anticipated. The Council approved the tentative budget, and it will be published in The News-Examiner. The public hearing will be held on August 19, 2020.
The next item was to decide if the City should pursue the Downtown Revitalization Grant from SEICOG. Steve Allred had Emma Morton attend by phone to answer any questions the Council had. Steve pointed out to the Council that this is the best time for the City to apply for the grant, because currently they have several projects that have or will be completed by November that will count as a match. The grant can be up to $500,000. The match is only good for one year. It has been 20 years since the City had any projects that would help them be eligible for the grant.
One of the projects being considered for the grant is to improve the look of the overpass from the west side and Washington Street to Eighth street. Also, the City would like to improve the old Lion’s Club park and rename it Heritage Park. They would like to see this park be made usable for small concerts and events.
Current plans also include paintings that depict area history such as the Railroad, Mormon, and Oregon Trail, as well as the lake. The park will have photo shoot options that would be enjoyed by tourists as well as local citizens.
Also, many of the brick pavers on the pedestrian bulbs need to be replaced or repaired.
The goal is to improve the city infrastructure as well as encourage business owners to improve their businesses to help give a more positive atmosphere to our community.
The main focus and question of some of the Council members was the cost to the City and if this would cost business owners more money. This grant would not be done with business owners needing to provide match funds, as was the situation on the last grant that was done for downtown 20 years ago.
There will be a part-time, temporary employee hired to help obtain the necessary information required by SEICOG. The position would be from now until November, and possibly longer if the grant is awarded.
The cost to the City to get ready to submit the grant would be $21,000. If the grant is awarded, some of this cost may be able to be included in the grant. The Council was assured that the public would have opportunities to give input and express any ideas they might have to help improve the City. It was brought to the Council’s attention that the grant can not be used to improve privately owned businesses. After a lengthy discussion, the Council approved moving ahead with the grant application.
With no further agenda items to address, the Council was polled for comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported that as there has not been a Chamber meeting held for several months, he had nothing further to say. He did mention the hard work that ANH has been doing to help resolve the significant cat problem on Third Street.
Bobbi Leonhardt also commented on several dogs being returned to their owners recently.
Dan Fisher reported that he is glad to see several children out playing ball, and he felt this helps keep them healthy. The Regional Commission held their meeting last week, but he was unable to attend.
Quinn Pope reported on the different options the Trail Center is looking at with the changes that COVID-19 has caused.
Pope has not been able to attend a board meeting at the Senior Center yet. There was some discussion about the planned improvements the Center is doing.
The meeting was then adjourned.