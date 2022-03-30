Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on March 23, 2022.
All Council members were present. The Council completed regular business, and bills for $78,399.21 were approved.
The Council approved the bid from Pro Pipe Utah for the Sewer cameraing that needs to be completed to locate areas allowing groundwater to enter the system. The City has discovered that many Washington Street buildings have roof drains that drain into the sewer system.
The Council met on Monday, March 21, to initially decide where to allocate the ARPA funds. The fund will acquire body cameras for the Police Dept., upgrade the 700 system radio and help with a full trunking site antenna on the Bern hills, some improvements to the Fire Departments’ building and needed gear. There will also be some money going to the City maintenance Dept.
The Mayor said that Montpelier is declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Katie Alleman reported on the upcoming Basketball Tournament will have 21 teams participating. She needs more help from her parents.
The sign-up for summer Baseball tournaments will start soon.
Fire Chief Ed Preston reported there would be an Arson investigation class held at the County Fire Station the weekend on the 26th. Preston also reported on a fire truck project.
Qin Pope told the Council about the upcoming Muley Foundation event on May 21. The Oregon Trail Center hosted the Hospitals Casino night, and Council members commented on how good the food was.
The Senior Center would like to work on a contract for the City Disaster plan. Rising fuel costs are heavily impacting the Center. Anyone who would like can donate fuel cards.
The Council also learned that the first week in May is when the County Clen up Week will be. Residents can take their trash to the dump without adding to the yearly weight total that week.