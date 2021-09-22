Montpelier City Council held its regular Council meeting on Sept 22. All members except Steve Allred were present. The Mayo requested to amend the agenda add Duncan Scott King request to wave the water bill with an action item.
The Council completed the normal business then heard from Mr. King. King is requesting his second water bill be waved. He has lived in a home previously owned by his father. He has a sprinkler system on the property. There are two lots at home. King feels that because the sprinkler system was installed in the ‘60s or ‘50s, the system should be grandfathered in as one water hook up and only one fee charged. The City Clerk had supplied the Council with a printout of King’s water bill but only for the last two years. A two-year lookback is all the current program provides. The Clerk’s office did a hand search of the property water bill back to 2015. The Clerk pointed out that when King’s father occupied the home, there was the regular water-sewer bill paid each month for Seventy dollars and a second bill for Thirty Dollars and ten cents, which would be the fee for a second water bill. King stated he thinks his father had gotten the second bill waived. The Clerk records indicated otherwise. The Mayor and Council felt that as there is no grandfather clause in the water ordinance and that the records indicated King Senior did pay this bill that the second bill is due. King had not been charged the second fee due to some oversite of the second system being turned on when he occupied the home. King did not feel he should pay the second fee but thanked the Council and Mayor for their time.
The second agenda item was the possibility of Montpelier becoming a Second Amendment City. The Ordinance the Council reviewed was prepared for Caribou County by Attorney Doug Woods. No further rights are given, but the current rights as stated are being followed by the County. The Ordinance will be prepared for Montpelier City and signed by the Council at the next meeting.
The following Agenda item was a Short-Term Rental Policy. The Council was provided Ordinances from Paris City and St. Charles for review. Ted Slivinski requested that Paul Davids from Lava Hot Springs be contacted as he was the Mayor when Lava’s Ordinance was written. The Council will decide what issue they would like in Montpelier’s Ordinance. Montpelier may enact a City room tax. The City would collect the tax from all motels and short-term rentals.
Any short-term rental would need to be a licensed City business and apply for a city permit possibly. This item will be further discussed in the future.
The last item on the agenda was the appointment of Planning and Zoning member assignments. Currently, three openings need to be filled on P & Z. Diane Christensen would fill the position for the Impact area of the City. Polly Dalke and Tyler Kunz were the names for the two other positions. The Council approved the appointments.
The Mayor polled the Council for any comments or concerns. Shane Johnson stated the Monty Golf Tournament had good attendance. The Council then adjourned the meeting.