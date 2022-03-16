Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on March 9, 2022. All members were present. The Mayor had requested meetings for March be moved a week later due to a conflict with the regular time for many council members.
The Council gave Shannon Holjeson approval to apply for an AARP grant for the Downtown Project.
Ed Preston, City Fire Chief, requested that the Fire Station internet be upgraded. The Council approved a five-year contract with Direct Communications to improve the internet speed.
The Council approved and had the final reading of Ordinance 6702, which deals with winter excavation on City -Right -of way.
The Council approved the request from Rick Robert, City Supervisor, to donate the old street sweeper to the City of Paris.
The Council approved the surplus items provided by the Fire Dept. and City Maintenance. The City will list the items in The News-Examiner, and bids will be excepted until noon on April 20.
The City Council received a copy of Ketchum’s Short term Rental agreement to review. The Mayor pointed out that at least a two-day stay is required and a business license and insurance. The Council will discuss Montpelier’s Short-term rental Ordinance requirements at a later meeting.
The Council also discussed a Resort tax being put in place for Montpelier. The tax will be for hotels, Short-term rentals, and campgrounds.
The Council approved the Mayor signing an agreement for Mutual-Aid with the South Eastern Idaho Emergency coalition.
The Mayor heard any comments or concerns from the Council after he scheduled a work meeting with the Council to determine how they plan to use the ARPA funds the City has received. The meeting will be held on Monday, March 21.