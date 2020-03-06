The Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on the fourth of March. All members except Steve Allred and Ted Slivinski were present.
After the regular business of the meeting, the council heard from Lori Haddock, chairman of the Planning and zoning board, in regards to the request by James Sherman for and addition and a garage on his property. The structure would not meet the set back limits, so Sherman is asking for a variance. Haddock stated Sherman had submitted the necessary letters and information required. Haddock said the P & Z committee recommended that the request be approved. The council approved the request.
Chris Guede, from Itafos, addressed the council regarding a letter of support for the Husky North Dry Ridge Mine. The Mayor said the city had been in support of the last mine are realize the benefit the community receives from several citizens being employed by Itafos. The Mayor read a letter he had prepared in support of the mine, and the council approved the letter.
Scott Hymas representing the Bear Lake Ambulance Service requested a letter of support for the Service to receive a new ambulance. The Service is applying for a grant. The council was in agreement with the letter of support being given to the Ambulance Service. The Mayor then heard from the council members with any comments or concerns.
Charles Horikamia stated that he had attended a meeting with the Community Center, and he was concerned due to their financial situation. He said the Center had told him the county no longer contributed to the program, and he did not understand why. The past history with the Center, as being seen as in composition with local eating establishments, was explained to Horikami. The mayor also said if the city and the county give money to the Center, then Montpelier citizens are paying twice. Horikami said he understood What the Mayor meant by this statement.
Horikami was unable to attend the Oregon Trail Center board meeting as he was out of town.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that the compressor that the Fire Department uses to fill the air tanks is currently not working. Chief Higgins is trying to find parts, but this may prove difficult due to the age of the equipment. The Mayor requested to be kept up to date with the progress on getting the compressor repaired.
Lisa James reported on the status of the upcoming Monster Jam girls basketball tournament and the boys tournament the following week.
The council then went into executive session to discuss acquiring an interest in real property which is not owned by a public agency. No decision was to be made after returning to an open meeting. When the council returned to the public meeting, the meeting adjourned.