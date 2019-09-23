Montpelier City Council held their regular meeting Sept. 18th. Steve Allred and Shane Johnson were excused. After the regular business of the meeting the council heard from from Lisa Duskin-Goede. Lisa is meeting with several of the area Mayors and council to explain the proposed Bear River Heritage area. The Bear River Heritage area is the area of the Bear River watershed. The group would like to get a National Designation for the area. This will not impact private property or change an zoning or land use. It would just give the area help in preserving the history that this area has. Currently there are no heritage areas in the state of Idaho. The proposed area is in Idaho, Utah and Wy. This would also make some grant money available to projects that are preserving history in this area. She is asking the council for their support.
Cory Eborn addressed the council as he has had a long standing problem with the adjacent land owner next to his used car lot on South 9th street. The adjacent land owner has placed several items on Cory’s property. Cory has asked that this be removed. It is encroaching on his business area and is an eye sore. He has dealt with resolving the issue for two years. The Mayor explained that recently the council passed an ordinance to deal with situation such as this and now they can do something. The new ordinance give a time frame of 60 days to resolve the situation. Eborn asked if this could be expedited as the problem has gone on for so long and within 60 days we could have snow and ice that may prevent removal. The Mayor and Chief of Police will look at this problem.
The council reviewed the support letter they are sending for the Caldwell Canyon Mine. The council is in support of the project and sending the letter. As soon as the letter has been reviewed by Doug Woods the city attorney, it will be sent.
The next item was the striping of the crosswalks and where to put them on Washington Street. The suggestion of a blinking light was proposed but after discussion it was felt the cost for that is too great. Rick Roberts will bring costs to the next meeting in Oct. He will research cost for both 5th and 9th street crosswalks.
The council was polled for comments or concerns.
Dan Fisher will report of the Regional commission next meeting. He asked about the progress on the pickleball court. The city is putting more money in the project. Rick Roberts, city supervisor will use some of his budget for this. The pickleball players need to use a different ball to play outside but the new court works for them but one of the courts has been complete and the others are in the works.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that the Oregon Trail Center canceled their board meeting. The water board has drained the North Canal and with the cities help repaired the damage in the Moose Loop area. The canal was leaking there and the leak has damaged the road. The road will have to be repaired.
Ted Slivinski had nothing further to report.
Dru Strange appeared by phone. He had been approached by citizens on North Sixth asking if a sign could be placed on Washington telling people this was not a through street. Rick Roberts felt they could do something to help the problem with people with large trailers going down the street and then having problems turning around or making the corner to go to 7th Street.
The meeting was then adjourned at 8:15 p.m.