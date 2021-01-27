Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 20, 2021. All members, except Bobbi Leonhardt, were present.
After the regular business of the meeting, including paying the bills in the amount of $64,324.98 with $26,449.64 being payroll and $37,875.34 being miscellaneous expenses, the Council first heard from Mayor Sharp. The Mayor read a letter from Charles Merrill requesting to buy eight cemetery plots. If anyone desires to buy more than four plots, they must petition the Council for permission to do so. Merrill is requesting the plots as he and his wife are making estate plans. They also have a family member with terminal health issues. The Merrill’s have a large family and expect other children may desire to be buried in Montpelier. The Council approved the request to purchase additional plots.
The next item was the Council being informed about the Mayor’s desire to purchase land next to the the Mental Health Counseling Center building. The owners of the land had agreed to sell the land to the City for $20,000 and then gift $10,000 back to the City. The City is using funds they received in the sale of the old City Hall. The City is working on making a trade of property located by the fairgrounds, that is owned by the City, to the County. The trade will be for the Counseling Center property. The building on the property needs to be removed. When all of the property trades and purchases are complete, they are planning on making a paved parking lot next to the current City Hall.
The Council then heard from Gary Teuscher, CPA, on the Audit for City Finances ending September 30, 2020. Teuscher reviewed the audit with the Council with the end result being that the city is in a better financial position than last year, even after the purchase and remodel of the new City Hall. Teuscher found the finances in order with the necessary checks and balances being completed. The Mayor and Council thanked Teuscher for his work on the audit. Anyone who desires to view the audit may do so at the Clerk’s office.
The Mayor then made a recommendation to the Council to approve Brandon Park as a board member for the Montpelier Community Foundation. The Council approved Park as the newest board member for the Foundation.
The Mayor then heard from Council members with any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred referred to Michelle Higley for any updates on the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber did not hold a meeting this month due to COVID-19 and lack of response from Chamber members.
Dan Fisher reported that the Regional Commission will be meeting the following week. Fisher reported that the water outlook for the lake has been dismal so far this winter.
Shane Johnson had nothing to report.
Quin Pope reported that the Oregon Trail Center had met, and the Center has done well with some internet sales and programs they have done online. The Center has also received some grant money. There is a problem in the parking lot behind the Center with water pooling and freezing. A proposed solution has been found, and with the help from the City Crew the problem can be corrected.
Ted Slivinski reported there have been several inquiries to Parks and Rec about tournaments this summer. Many people and teams are hoping they will occur.
Rick Roberts was asked about the Ice Skating Rink. It is frozen over, and the lights are on at night for people to skate. Roberts was also asked about the progress of the light replacement on the Overpass. Roberts reported that bids came in higher than expected and Trevor Neal, the electrician, is working on resolving the problem.
The Council then moved to adjourn the meeting.