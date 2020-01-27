Montpelier City Council held its meeting on Jan. 22. Bobbi Leonhardt was excused. All other members were present.
After the regular business of the meeting, the council reviewed the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan has not yet been adopted but was written by Charles Horikami. Horikami began writing this while still on the P & Z board. He reviewed past plans and did some research. Horikami stated he wanted a plan that was not just a history but was also easy to read and measurable. The council will now have time to review the draft plan before the next meeting.
Mayor Sharp presented an new member for the P & Z board. Ron Rowland has completed his term as Chair of the board. It was recommended that Bob Ochsenbein fill Ron Rowland’s position. The council approved Ochsenbein as the new P & Z member. There is still one more vacancy on the board as Horikami was also on the board. Another person will be chosen to fill Horikami’s spot on the P&Z board at a later date.
Quinn Pope was present at the council meeting to request two off-premise liquor permit for the Friends of NRA Banquet on the 22nd of Feb and the Muley Fanatic Banquet on April 18th. Both of these events will be held at the Oregon Trail Center. Pope is requesting three days for each event. One day for set up, the day of the event, and one day for clean up. Pope has attended these events in the past, and there have been no problems. Chief Roper was not present but had contacted the Mayor and was in agreement that the permits be approved. The council approved both events.
All agenda items were addressed. The Council was polled for comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported that the Chamber had elected a new Presidency The new President is Robert Matthews, Vice President Michelle Higley, and Secretary Sari Stenholm.
He also reported that he had met with Brad Jensen in regard to the $50,000 match for the Regional Commission, and that it sounds like the State Parks fees will be raised this year and be more in-line with what Utah is charging.
Dan Fisher stated the Regional Commission has not yet met this year.
Charles Horikami reported that he attended the Oregon Trail Center board meeting. The Center is hoping to expand bus tours. He has not yet attended the Senior Center Board meeting.
Shane Johnson reported that Keisha Burdick has agreed to chair the Beautification Committee. They will be working on the plans for the committee.
Ted Slivinski reported that the Basketball leagues will be having tournaments next month. Packets are being sent out for Women’s Volleyball ,and Men’s Basketball league starts in two weeks.
There were no other comments or concerns so the meeting was adjourned.