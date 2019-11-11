The Montpelier City Council held its regular council meeting on Nov. 6. Steve Allred and Dru Strange were absent.
After the regular meeting business, the council approved the Canvass of the election from Nov. 5. For the three, four year positions on the council, Dan Fisher with 214 received the most votes with Bobbi Leonhardt receiving 207, and Steve Allred received 158. John Lusk received 133.
The two-year position was won by Charles Horikami with 68 write-in votes. Two hundred fifty-six citizens voted in the Montpelier precincts. This was not a high turn out. In most precincts, it was less than 20 percent.
There were no other items on the agenda, so the council was allowed to bring up any concerns or comments.
Dan Fisher was not able to attend the most recent Regional commission meeting. Fisher did comment on how he was excited that the city is currently in a position to be able to install new playground equipment this next spring. He also was glad the city had been able to obtain a new snowplowing vehicle for the sidewalks. The new vehicle seems to be working better than the old jeep.
Rick Roberts commented that the City Crew is hiring a new employee as Karl Parker quit.
Shane Johnson commented on the upcoming " Murder on the Orient Express that the Arts Council will be performing the 14, 15, and 16 of Nov. at the Oregon Trail Center. Tickets are now available.
Johnson also stated the Community Center is taking applications for a baker.
Bobbie Leonhardt commented that she had been informed that the Oregon Trail Center had been approved for the USDSA loan but the land use agreement with the city will need to be modified for them to received the funds.
Ted Slivinski turned the time over to Lisa James. Lisa reported on the fact they had four girls basketball teams and five boys teams, this is about the same number as last year. The program seems to be going well. The schedules are out, and the children have their shirts. The teams will be able to play some different teams. Many more parents have come forward to help the program. There has been a lot of positive help. The next level of basketball forms will be coming out soon.
There were no further comments or concerns.